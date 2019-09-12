Features / Cover Story Discovery Bank won’t compete on price, says Gore Discovery CEO Adrian Gore does not want to bring on board a whole lot of clients who won’t use the bank BL PREMIUM

Discovery Bank is group CEO Adrian Gore’s biggest bet yet. Not just because it bills itself as SA’s first "behavioural bank", but because it does not plan to compete on price at all with the big four banks or the new digital upstarts."People want quality, and they want value."If you have a skinny fintech offering, sure, you’ll get hundreds of thousands of light accounts. But how much actual engagement will you have?" asks Gore.It seems to be a dig at another disrupter, Patrice Motsepe’s TymeBank, which launched last December and now has more than 600,000 clients. By contrast, Discovery Bank has been open since June and has just 22,000 clients.But Gore does not want to bring on board a whole lot of clients who won’t use the bank. "We need a proper product that people want to use. In health care, we have about 800-1,000 people joining every day; in the life insurance space we have about 300. We’re trying to do 1,000 a day with the bank."The bank plans to use a rewards programme, Vital...