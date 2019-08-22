Banking competitors flattering FirstRand
Perhaps the most shameless imitator of FirstRand has been Absa – the bank with the most catching up to do
22 August 2019 - 05:00
If FirstRand is in some ways starting to look like any other bank, its competitors are looking — or at least sounding — more like FirstRand.
Nedbank, after killing its brands such as UAL, Syfrets and BoE during decades of centralisation, is now talking about creating "agile squads and tribes", which mimics the owner-manager approach at FirstRand.
