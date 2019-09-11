New banking sector entrants challenge the status quo

SA’s banking sector is dominated by its big five banks. Together they share almost 95% of the assets in this mature market, in which up to 80% of customers are already banked.

As a result, investment in digital service innovation and customer solutions has so far been slow and focused on targeted back-office processes, only recently ramping up more widely in response to low customer satisfaction with banks’ services and accessibility.

Incumbent banks have focused on customer-value propositions and pricing as their main growth drivers in recent years. However, new entrants such as Discovery Bank, Tyme Bank and Bank Zero are set up to challenge the status quo with innovative servicing and lower-priced banking.

Post 2020 the new wave of challengers will come from platform plays, integrating multiple financial and non-financial products and services into one easily accessible ecosystem. The next 12-24 months will be critical for market players to position themselves at the epicentre of these new platforms. Whether banks, insurers, telecom or big techs will lead on the platform build remains to be seen.