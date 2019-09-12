Money & Investing FirstRand: still ahead in the digital race FirstRand retains its mantle as digital pioneer in the bank sector, but the race to stay ahead comes at a cost BL PREMIUM

FirstRand has one big problem. Its largest and most successful brand, FNB, continues to outgrow its sister companies by an order of magnitude.

That may not be enough to keep the banking group on the decade-long growth run that has made it SA’s most valuable bank by market capitalisation.