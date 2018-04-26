GENERATION ALPHA: How to change the world

Tucked away on a social media timeline is a comment in reference to the student uprising that followed the Florida shootings: "We raised these children on Harry Potter and The Hunger Games, which taught them that if they just fought hard enough they could change the world. Why are we so surprised that they are trying to do so?"

Each generation will find that those who come before and after are somewhat alien to their own, and thanks to technology that shift is taking on new shapes that cannot be defined simply as "the ones born before the war" and "the ones who like avo toast an awful lot".

Humans are a by-product of their environment. So if the kids rebel when they read Harry Potter, what will happen when we raise an entire generation on coding?

Generation Alpha is the awful official name for those born after 2010. They are the first generation to not just use technology as a tool to better their environments but instead have it wholly integrated into every aspect of their lives from birth. It’s little wonder that the newest trend in toy manufacturing is coding integration.

This week Nintendo will launch Labo in SA. It is a cardboard-box toy system that works with the Nintendo Switch, a gaming console, to create a new and unique gaming experience.

This means young gamers can build contraptions using cardboard templates — such as a fishing rod or a robot backpack — and when they incorporate the Switch, they can use infrared, gyros and motion sensors to bring the creation to life. This makes it possible to catch a digital fish or become a giant robot that smashes fake cities.