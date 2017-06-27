Nintendo’s retro nostalgia drive is all about now

Tokyo — Nintendo is discovering that nothing sells like nostalgia. The Japanese gaming company is bringing back the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), the hit console that debuted in 1990, as a smaller device with 21 pre-installed classic games and two controllers.

The retro SNES comes on the heels of the success of last year’s hit revival of Nintendo’s classic first-generation machine.

While Nintendo has always been a shrewd marketer of long-running gaming characters such as Mario and Zelda, the classic consoles are more of a direct appeal to people’s childhood memories. Along with a line-up of smartphone games, theme parks and games for the new Switch console, the retro initiative is part of a wider push by the Kyoto-based company to capitalise on the success of products from the past.

"What they’re doing is trying to create a lot of buzz for their games and generate nostalgia," said Atul Goyal, an analyst at Jefferies Group. "That nostalgia is very important to create success for the Switch, so it’s all tied together."