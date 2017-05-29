How World Bank unit’s goals were sabotaged by capture of SA grants

Perhaps there is evidence of its success scattered across the developing regions of the globe. But by April 2016, when the IFC announced it had poured all that money into Net1, there was absolutely no evidence that Net1’s activities in SA promoted economic development or financial inclusion. By 2016, Net1 had already left a trail of financial destruction in its wake.

The IFC is a member of the World Bank group and describes itself as the largest global development institution focused on the private sector. It has 135 investments in SA, its fifth-most important country. Ahead of SA are India with 589 investments, Egypt (167), Nigeria (151) and Kenya (144).

Trawling through IFC’s website creates the impression of an institution that wants to make a difference. "IFC promotes financial citizenship to the world’s poorest by backing innovative companies that have proven, scalable and sustainable business models and suitable technology solutions with the intent to reach millions of previously excluded customers."

This is what it said about Net1 in 2016: "Net1’s core offering is basic, affordable financial services to low-income customers and rural populations that are often excluded from established financial services. IFC has been tracking for some time the company’s development in SA, its primary market, and sees the potential for applying its technology to expand [the] reach of services elsewhere."

Perhaps the IFC was so mesmerised by Net1’s "disruptive technology" that it failed to notice the extensive coverage of the heart-wrenching stories of low-income customers who had taken up Net1’s so-called "affordable" offerings. Did the decision-makers in Washington know anything of the problems related to Net1’s handling of the contract to distribute social grants on behalf of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)? If so, had Belamant persuaded them it was all contrived by a bunch of do-gooder civil society organisations? Were they not a little nervous about a company that had been the subject (albeit indirectly) of a high-profile Constitutional Court ruling; whose chairman was also the CEO and which had only three independent directors appointed back in 2005?