Media is in the crucible of change and conflict
Free and responsible print and broadcasting needed as much as ever but the pressure to survive is enormous, writes Yvonne Fontyn
Media worldwide is in flux and with the ANC’s leadership contest on the boil in 2017, the challenges to SA’s media will be amplified.
"As we move to that point, [the election of a new ANC president], journalists will become more vulnerable to various factions trying to push their agenda," says Press Council of SA director Joe Thloloe.
"Fake news" became a hot topic during the recent US presidential campaign and SA is not exempt from this trend, says Thloloe. "There will be lots of false information spread ahead of the election, making it even more important for journalists to stay true to their code."
The code of ethics and conduct for South African print and online media states in its preamble: "The media exist to serve society. Their freedom provides for independent scrutiny of the forces that shape society and is essential to realising the promise of democracy. It enables citizens to make informed judgments on the issues of the day, a role whose centrality is recognised in the South African Constitution."
Unless journalists read the code, understand it and put it into practice, they will be vulnerable to interest groups, says Thloloe. They may even become victims of physical attacks, as was illustrated recently when an SABC journalist was shot in the face with a pellet gun.
"Do not become a victim of that kind of propaganda. The Constitution is strong enough to defend media freedom; the threat is not from the law or the government, but from these various factions," he says.
Thloloe cites declining revenue as another serious challenge facing all South African media, with far-reaching potential to destroy the industry. "Print is losing advertising and circulation but, unfortunately, online hasn’t been able to crack it — audiences are leaving print but not migrating to online media in great numbers," he says.
Prof Harry Dugmore of the Rhodes School of Journalism says the industry needs a wealthy philanthropist, such as Patrice Motsepe, to rescue it in the name of democracy.
"Unless someone comes up with a formula to help sustain the country’s media, we are in serious decline," says Thloloe. "Newsrooms are getting smaller as companies cannot afford to pay for the quality journalism the nation requires."
The problems of budget cuts, retrenchments and the "juniorisation" of newsrooms have been around for more than a decade. According to Dr Glenda Daniels of the University of the Witwatersrand media studies department, there were about 1,000 retrenchments in the industry in 2013 and 2014. There were extensive retrenchments again in 2016, especially in print and television.
Another factor preventing the media from effectively serving audiences is that as media companies increasingly form large conglomerates that share news and media platforms, the diversity of news is lost along with jobs.
On the bright side, says Daniels, the rate of attrition locally in advertising, sales and newsroom staff is "nowhere near as steep as the trends in the developed world".
"South African newspapers appear to be stuck [neither dying rapid deaths nor growing] in the middle of trends of the developed world on the one hand and the Chinese, Indian and African newspaper markets on the other, which have witnessed growth," she says. This is because the burgeoning middle class in SA is buying a variety of publications for the first time.
Television has experienced no reduction in growth, according to independent consultant Janet Watermeyer and Mindshare’s Sune Beyers, quoted in The Media Yearbook 2016.
Digital-on-demand viewing may be the future, they say, "but as long as pockets are tight and entertainment comes at a cost premium, free-to-air television stations will continue to exhibit wide appeal".
Television continues to attract mass audiences — 92% of all adults older than 15 years, they say.
But although the SABC has by far the biggest audiences in SA, the state broadcaster is in a state of collapse. This problem needs to be dealt with urgently, says Kate Skinner, a broadcasting researcher and policy analyst.
After the recent dissolution of the SABC board, adds Skinner, "we need a new strong, fearless interim board. It needs to have technical skills [financial, legal and corporate governance] but also social and political clout to begin to deal with the challenges on every level of the organisation. There are many powerful, vested interests and they won’t go quietly."
She adds that the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigation into the SABC needs to be concluded and the strong recommendations in the draft report taken forward by an interim board.
It seems that former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s "supporters are already starting to move against the report, claiming that the process wasn’t fair" because Motsoeneng was not interviewed and "former SABC board chairman Ben Ngubane was treated too harshly, etc", she says.
"The process must not be allowed to be derailed.
"A number of the recommendations of the report are very powerful. These include dealing with the R5.1bn of irregular expenditure, kick-starting the forensic audit into the MultiChoice/SABC archive deal and making sure the Broadcasting Act takes precedence over the Companies Act. This will ensure that the communications minister’s interventionist roles are curtailed."
Skinner believes Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has been "a disaster. She needs to be removed. She has directly intervened at the SABC to support Motsoeneng.
"Also, she has now placed a bill on the table [the Broadcasting Amendment Bill, 2015] that removes the role of Parliament in appointing the board.
"She, as the minister, will now select the SABC board. We must stop this bill! It takes us back to apartheid days."
The government’s digital terrestrial television (DTT) programme has also come to a standstill under Muthambi’s watch. "If DTT dies, then pay TV will become the only real television option in the country," says Skinner.
Another challenge bedevilling television is e.tv’s battle over encryption, she says. "We need set-top box decoders to be rolled out as soon as possible."
The government should look into setting up a local content fund, Skinner says. "The only way that DTT will work is if there is great new content on new DTT channels.
"There needs to be public support for local content.
"Look at the funds in Kenya, Nigeria, New Zealand, Canada and France. We also need DTT migration to happen to ultimately release valuable spectrum."
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) needs to be strengthened.
"Icasa has been limping along with compromised independence and insufficient funding.
"A new funding model needs to be urgently developed; Icasa needs to retain a portion of its licence fees. Also, it needs to build a cutting-edge research department to ensure that SA is developing advanced digital ICT policy appropriate for a developing world context."
Icasa also needs to deal with a lack of competition and the dominance of the large companies in the market, she adds.
Daniels says the print media should be experimenting with a variety of strategies to ensure its survival. "Newspapers with accurate and ethical journalism, which the public feel they can trust, will survive." She believes newspapers with niche focus areas are more likely to survive, as are newspapers "that learn how to do journalism on different platforms — such as video and social media".
Good analysis with "real experts and not just anyone who has an opinion ought to do well", Daniels says, adding that there has been a significant improvement in newspapers producing fair and accurate journalism.
"There appears to be greater awareness of the public advocate, the ombudsman and the Press Council," she says.
Print media are required to make a formal, visible apology and correction in their publications if the ombudsman finds that they got the facts wrong.
"Clearly, nothing is fixed; boundaries are blurry," says Daniels. "Newspapers have to learn to … service an ever-growing platform-agnostic readership. It really is a case of adapt or die."
