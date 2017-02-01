Media is in the crucible of change and conflict

Media worldwide is in flux and with the ANC’s leadership contest on the boil in 2017, the challenges to SA’s media will be amplified.

"As we move to that point, [the election of a new ANC president], journalists will become more vulnerable to various factions trying to push their agenda," says Press Council of SA director Joe Thloloe.

"Fake news" became a hot topic during the recent US presidential campaign and SA is not exempt from this trend, says Thloloe. "There will be lots of false information spread ahead of the election, making it even more important for journalists to stay true to their code."

The code of ethics and conduct for South African print and online media states in its preamble: "The media exist to serve society. Their freedom provides for independent scrutiny of the forces that shape society and is essential to realising the promise of democracy. It enables citizens to make informed judgments on the issues of the day, a role whose centrality is recognised in the South African Constitution."

Unless journalists read the code, understand it and put it into practice, they will be vulnerable to interest groups, says Thloloe. They may even become victims of physical attacks, as was illustrated recently when an SABC journalist was shot in the face with a pellet gun.

"Do not become a victim of that kind of propaganda. The Constitution is strong enough to defend media freedom; the threat is not from the law or the government, but from these various factions," he says.