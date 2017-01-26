Social security
Millions more to qualify for subsidised health care
Through the benefit cracks
Millions of working-class families have slipped through government’s social security net because means tests, used to determine who gets free or subsidised state services, haven’t been adjusted to offset inflation.
Government annually adjusts the qualifying threshold for social grants paid to the most vulnerable, but it hasn’t done the same for state health, housing and tertiary education. It has forced steadily growing numbers of low-wage earners to dig deep into their own pockets or forgo services that remain available to poorer households.
For health and education, it’s unclear whether the erosion of benefits is due to inertia or is a conscious response to budget constraints. The housing department is frank about its limited resources and has taken a decision to prioritise those who can’t fend for themselves.
Families have been squeezed hardest when it comes to paying for health care.
Households with an annual income of less than R100,000 are eligible for free or heavily discounted hospital fees, a criterion that has been cast in stone since 2002. Had the health department adjusted that threshold for inflation, it would have amounted to R213,300 last year. That would have extended subsidised services to 12.71m households, or 3.25m more than currently qualify, according to household income data provided by consultancy Eighty20.
Government is aware of the hardship facing patients, and will raise the annual income threshold for households to qualify for free or discounted hospital fees to R350,000 from April 1, says Anban Pillay, the health department’s head of regulation & compliance.
The health department estimates about 29m people will qualify for subsidised fees under the revised means test. The changes have not been costed, says Pillay.
The Financial Mail and Eighty20 estimate an extra 4.7m households will benefit from the changes. That should sharply reduce the number of patients who are vulnerable to crippling medical expenses: these are patients who don’t qualify for state assistance yet cannot afford medical-scheme cover.
While the erosion of the real value of tertiary education subsidies is less dramatic, the picture is still grim.
Students from households earning less than R122,000/year qualify for full bursaries to study at technical and vocational education & training colleges, a threshold that was set in 2009. It would have been R175,900 last year if it had been adjusted for inflation, and 1.6m more households would have qualified.
The effect on university students is more difficult to quantify, as their eligibility for bursaries or loans from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) depends on its assessment of how much their families can reasonably be expected to pay. The contribution is calculated using post-tax family income and an estimation of their household costs, employing a basket of goods that hasn’t been adjusted since 2004.
Nsfas says it is reviewing the basket’s composition to more closely reflect household expenditure, adding that a revised version may be in place in time for the 2018 academic year. It cautions that the adjustment is unlikely to change the number of students it is able to support.
Income thresholds are most outdated when it comes to
housing. To qualify for ownership of a state-provided RDP house, individuals must live in a household with a monthly income of less than R3,500, a limit set in 1994. Adjusted for inflation, the threshold would have been R12,900 last year and an additional 6.8m households would have qualified.
Government can’t afford to build the extra houses, says Neville Chainee, deputy director-general for strategy & planning at the department of human settlements.
"Government has finite resources and limited capacity," he says. "We have pegged the [means test] because we focus on the poor — those households with very limited income. We didn’t want to create unnecessary expectations."
