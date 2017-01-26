Millions more to qualify for subsidised health care

The Financial Mail and Eighty20 estimate an extra 4.7m households will benefit from the changes. That should sharply reduce the number of patients who are vulnerable to crippling medical expenses: these are patients who don’t qualify for state assistance yet cannot afford medical-scheme cover.

While the erosion of the real value of tertiary education subsidies is less dramatic, the picture is still grim.

Students from households earning less than R122,000/year qualify for full bursaries to study at technical and vocational education & training colleges, a threshold that was set in 2009. It would have been R175,900 last year if it had been adjusted for inflation, and 1.6m more households would have qualified.

The effect on university students is more difficult to quantify, as their eligibility for bursaries or loans from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) depends on its assessment of how much their families can reasonably be expected to pay. The contribution is calculated using post-tax family income and an estimation of their household costs, employing a basket of goods that hasn’t been adjusted since 2004.

Nsfas says it is reviewing the basket’s composition to more closely reflect household expenditure, adding that a revised version may be in place in time for the 2018 academic year. It cautions that the adjustment is unlikely to change the number of students it is able to support.

Income thresholds are most outdated when it comes to

housing. To qualify for ownership of a state-provided RDP house, individuals must live in a household with a monthly income of less than R3,500, a limit set in 1994. Adjusted for inflation, the threshold would have been R12,900 last year and an additional 6.8m households would have qualified.

Government can’t afford to build the extra houses, says Neville Chainee, deputy director-general for strategy & planning at the department of human settlements.

"Government has finite resources and limited capacity," he says. "We have pegged the [means test] because we focus on the poor — those households with very limited income. We didn’t want to create unnecessary expectations."