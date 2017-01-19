Legal challenges: Swooping on Net1

The National Credit Regulator, Absa, Corruption Watch and the Black Sash are some of the entities behind the high-profile legal challenges that Net1 UEPS has had to deal with in the past five years. There was also an investigation by the Hawks and, in the US, where Net1 UEPS is listed on the Nasdaq, the FBI and the Securities & Exchange Commission have trawled through the company’s affairs.

Battled-hardened CEO Serge Belamant seems to take it all in his stride, putting much of it down to unhappy competitors (Absa) and a misinformed press that doesn’t appreciate his ambition to provide financial services to the country’s poor.

The Black Sash says that ambition is creating even more hardship for the poor, who are being preyed upon.

In an interview with BizNews last year Belamant referred to a tradition in SA of launching allegations of corruption every time a government tender is awarded.

"Candidly we can’t blame them [the losers] because we used to do the same thing. When we lost in Mpumalanga we also said there was corruption, when we lost Gauteng to Absa we also said there was corruption," said Belamant, referring to the pre-2012 tender process, which was done on a provincial basis.

At present the most serious challenge facing the company is from Corruption Watch, which has asked the high court to set aside a R275m payment made by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to Net1 UEPS after the constitutional court ruled that the original contract between Sassa and Net1 UEPS was irregular and invalid.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis describes Sassa’s explanation — for the reregistration of beneficiaries — as "unfathomable". If a reregistration process was necessary, he says, a new tender should have been issued.

Net1 UEPS is due to file its heads of argument with the high court by the end of this month.

What all this means is that the main beneficiaries of the most valuable contract yet awarded by government are not the 17m citizens who receive social grants as much as the law firms that managed to get a slice of the intense litigation action that inevitably accompanies the contract — and Belamant.