If Net 1’s welfare payments contract is not extended, it will be a ‘disaster’, CE says

"There is no one else who can deliver the system as we do it today. I do not think this would be feasible for the foreseeable future. It would be a national disaster," Serge Belamant, the company’s CEO, said in an phone interview from London on Tuesday. "It will be difficult for them to do anything without us being involved."

Opposition parties including the DA have opposed proposals that Net 1’s contract be extended. The human rights group Black Sash Trust sued the government in 2016 to force it to protect welfare recipients from companies it alleged were selling goods and services to them that they did not need, and deducting payments from grants paid by the state. Some of those companies are part-owned by Net 1.

Deductions controversy

Net 1 had challenged an attempt by the government to change regulations governing deductions from the grants.

Sassa was scheduled to present its plans for welfare distribution to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"All information will be provided after the portfolio committee meeting," said Kgomoco Diseko, a spokesperson for Sassa, declining to comment further.

The South African Post Office said in January that it wanted to take over the distribution of payments, and Barclays Africa Group Ltd., Nedbank Group Ltd. and a unit of FirstRand Ltd. are considering making bids for the contract.