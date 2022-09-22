FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Cape Town has, it seems, regained its status as SA’s most expensive and best-performing housing market after a multiyear slump.
From 2012 to 2017, the city’s residential property sector experienced an unprecedented boom, with prices virtually doubling. That came on the back of a huge wave of semigration, as Gauteng and other inland buyers flocked south in search of more scenic and relaxed surrounds, and an influx of offshore buyers, many no doubt lured by the exposure from the 2010 Soccer World Cup...
Cape Town property rally continues
As the post-Covid trek to Cape Town gathers speed, the Mother City is once again in top position as SA’s most desirable property hotspot
