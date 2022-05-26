Features Why SA’s super-rich are flocking to Hermanus The whale coast, with its beautiful beaches, wine farms and mountain trails, has emerged as SA’s new wealth hotspot B L Premium

It’s no secret that SA’s housing market has experienced a mini-boom over the past two years, fuelled by historically low interest rates and pandemic-induced changes to the way people live and work.

But there’s been a particularly interesting shift in home-buying patterns among SA’s cash flush. That’s evident from “The Africa Wealth Report 2022”, published recently by migration specialist Henley & Partners and wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. ..