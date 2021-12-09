Features / Cover Story Where to buy your next house A shift in home-buying patterns has seen a number of new contenders replace perennial outperformers in the FM’s top suburbs rankings this year B L Premium

Home may still be where the heart is, but there have been some noticeable shifts in the FM’s annual top suburbs rankings — the 10th year in which we’ve partnered with research and analytics group Lightstone.

The survey ranks individual neighbourhoods and estates in the four major metros (Cape Town, Joburg, Pretoria and Durban) in terms of capital growth performance over one, three and five years across three price categories: the middle segment (suburbs where houses sell for an average R1m-R3m); the high end (R3m-R6m); and the luxury market (more than R6m)...