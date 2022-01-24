Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Court approves Steinhoff’s settlement bid

Business Day TV speaks to Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez

24 January 2022 - 20:44
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Following news of an accounting scandal in 2017, Steinhoff has been dealing with legal battles that have threatened the company’s existence, but the retailer can now put those issues to bed.

The Western Cape High Court has approved the group’s bid to have its R24bn settlement proposal made final and binding, which will allow Steinhoff to make payments to the affected parties.

Business Day TV spoke to Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez for more on what this victory means for the retailer’s recovery efforts moving forward.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Steinhoff closes litigation chapter with court approval of R24bn settlement

The ruling allows the controversy-mired conglomerate to put more than two years of legal wrangling, and R184bn in claims, behind it
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Capitec shares continue to slide on news of proposed BEE deal​

Business Day TV speaks to Capitec co-founder and CFO Andre du Plessis
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Medical negligence legislation needs to be revisited

Michael Avery and guests discuss medical negligence reform in SA
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: BLSA on Bain’s resignation from the organisation

Business Day TV talks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff closes litigation chapter with court ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Qatar Airways releases video of scarred jets in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Regulators approve Tongaat takeover waiver for ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Dipula CEO Izak Petersen flags share structure as ...
Companies / Property
5.
Telkom withdraws court action to halt spectrum ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.