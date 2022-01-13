Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff: with lawsuits out of way how much value does share have? Debt-laden company faces no further opposition to a R24bn settlement that just needs to be rubber-stamped and it can now concentrate on operations B L Premium

Retailer Steinhoff’s share price has almost doubled in the past month as the company reached agreements with the last two claimants who were standing in the way of its final legal settlement, ending an onerous two-year legal process that threatened to sink the company.

With claims that once topped R184bn almost out of the way, the question now is how much value does the debt-laden company — which owns about 50% in Pepkor, one of SA biggest retailers, has a 78% majority stake in European retailer Pepco and owns Mattress Firm in the US and Fantastic Furniture — hold?..