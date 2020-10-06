National Guptas challenge Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit as they try to claw back R3.8bn The Optimum Coal-related case is now the only one they face after numerous allegations of state capture corruption BL PREMIUM

Two of the Gupta brothers have launched a legal challenge against Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), who are trying to bring them to court as part of efforts to claw back R3.8bn, arguing that the case is legally flawed and fails to make a proper claim against them.

Ajay and Rajesh “Tony” Gupta want the high court in Pretoria to set aside Eskom’s and the SIU’s summons against them, saying should the SIU and Eskom fail to “correct” the alleged errors they say effectively invalidate the claim against them, they will apply to be removed as parties in the case.