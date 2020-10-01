FRAUD
Crime-busters align to put former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock
01 October 2020 - 23:54
Two significant state capture cases have been brought before the courts just as deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s inquiry faces increasing attacks on its legitimacy, especially from former president Jacob Zuma.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith, once a respected parliamentarian who chaired multiple hard-hitting investigation committees, appeared in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption. He was granted R30,000 bail and will be back in court on October 14.
