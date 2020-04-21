DA and IFP welcome Ramaphosa’s R500bn relief package, EFF awaits more details

The IFP called on parliament to ramp up its oversight capacity to ensure that checks and balances were in place to monitor the implementation and action plans of the various departments and entities as the plan is rolled out.

The EFF said while it welcomed the core aspects announced on social relief, the party would await the details of the additional economic measures that the president said will be communicated during the course of the week.

The party said it noted that the government was exploring different strategies and plans for the distribution of food.

"We demand that in the ultimate end, no politician should be involved in the distribution of food because they have proven that they do so on partisan political basis, nepotism and theft. The technology being explored should lead to a situation where those in need decide what to buy and what intervals,"the EFF said.

The EFF said it remained opposed to the consideration of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank as sources of the economic stimulus and relief package.

"The IMF and World Bank loans come with restrictive conditionalities, which will deprive SA of its fiscal and monetary policy sovereignty in the future," the EFF said.

The party called on Ramaphosa to announce comprehensive and workable solutions which will salvage the 2020 academic year when he addresses the nation again.