State intervention: the Keynesian key for switching on the post-lockdown revival

The recent rerating of SA’s sovereign risk by international ratings agencies also means public sector borrowing has suddenly become more expensive. It is, therefore, tempting to suggest that the answer lies in the adoption of responsive monetary policy. However, Keynesian economics ventures that this only becomes a useful tool when strong evidence suggests that lower interest rates will stimulate investment activity. When investor confidence is weak, decreasing interest rates become ineffective as an economic stimulus intervention and may even result in increased inflationary pressures.

John Maynard Keynes altered economic thinking with the view that governments have a fundamental role to play in stabilising economies, and in improving investor confidence. While Keynes agreed with the classical economic doctrine that, in the long run, economies ultimately move to a state of equilibrium, he recognised that this equilibrium could be reached at an unacceptably high level of unemployment. Keynesian economics is based on the view that economies are social constructs that need to be responsibly managed and not merely left to the vagaries of markets in difficult times when rates of unemployment are rising.

To leave an economy to potentially sort itself out in the long term is socially irresponsible — try telling the unemployed not to worry as “everything will sort itself out sometime in the future”. Keynes maintained that the classical economic assumption that wages and prices adjust efficiently to reach an equilibrium is unrealistic and reflects a naive view of how markets work. Historically, Keynesian economics has favoured multilateralism, with Keynes playing a critical role in the establishment of the IMF and other Bretton Woods organisations in the 1950s. These are the institutions that many emerging countries will rely on to help them weather the global economic storm.

Keynesian economics is much more than merely boosting economic growth through government expenditure at any cost. For one, it suggests that one of the aims of government intervention in the economy is to foster investor confidence and reduce uncertainties. Keynes makes the important distinction between risk and uncertainty. Risk is measurable (as for example in a game of cards), it is insurable, and should be left to the private sector. On the other hand, uncertainty should be the responsibility of the government.