Features / Cover Story The fatal flaw of Zweli Mkhize’s NHI plan New research, reported here today, reveals that up to 80% of SA’s radiologists are considering emigrating, largely because of fears surrounding how SA’s mooted National Health Insurance will work. Other doctors feel the same way. But are these fears justified? As it stands, there is only a vanishing likelihood that the government will find all the extra cash it needs to launch the new scheme any time soon BL PREMIUM

One could be forgiven for thinking that Adiel Chikobvu, the Gauteng health department’s director of economics, had mistaken the gathering of doctors debating National Health Insurance (NHI) on a Sunday morning for a religious meeting.

As he paced the room like a TV faith healer, Chikobvu’s sermon to the doctors, towards the end of September, contained almost evangelical zeal.