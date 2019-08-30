Opinion

PODCAST | Why Discovery backs Zweli Mkhize

CEO Jonathan Broomberg tackles the National Health Insurance Bill

30 August 2019 - 07:52 Giulietta Talevi and Rob Rose
Jonathan Broomberg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Jonathan Broomberg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

This week on Taking Care of Business, Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg shares Discovery’s take on the widely panned National Health Insurance Bill, and explains why they don’t say it should be chucked out.

Tune in for the backstory behind the big business stories of today:

E-mail us on tcb@businesslive.co.za

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Cast | Player.fm

Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall upbeat about NHI Bill

CEO of SA’s second-largest generic drug manufacturer says the National Health Insurance Bill is not as problematic as many think
National
1 day ago

NHI Bill is constitutionally sound, says state attorney

Parliament given assurances the bill is rational, in line with SA’s international commitments and does not affect provincial powers
National
14 hours ago

PODCAST | Why Sipho Pityana says an IMF bailout is a bad thing

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana does not hold back
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Tyme for a change — how digital start-ups plan to break SA’s banking cartel

Tyme bank CEO Tauriq Keraan speaks with Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Business Day TV anchor Giulietta Talevi
Money & Investing
6 days ago

PODCAST: When Bob met Nicky – the JSE and its Naspers bind

This week in Taking Care of Business, we sit down with JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King to talk Naspers, the last lost decade and meeting the EFF
News & Fox
4 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A ‘very British coup’ spells danger
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Gavin Watson – the dots not to connect
Opinion / Editorials
3.
THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring
Opinion / Protected Space
4.
ROB ROSE: It’s not just Lake Charles that is ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Chairman Deng would have known how ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.