PODCAST | Why Discovery backs Zweli Mkhize
CEO Jonathan Broomberg tackles the National Health Insurance Bill
30 August 2019 - 07:52
This week on Taking Care of Business, Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg shares Discovery’s take on the widely panned National Health Insurance Bill, and explains why they don’t say it should be chucked out.
