HSBC flags Mkhwebane among Gupta transactions

It maps a flow of funds from 2014 to 2017, much of it through the Guptas’ Hong Kong operations and involving more than 100 entities. The leak includes details of:

• More than $114m in alleged Transnet-linked kickbacks paid to companies associated with the Guptas, such as Regiments Asia, from state-owned Chinese companies;

• Private offshore bank accounts of key Gupta lieutenants including Salim Essa;

• Payments made by Gupta-linked companies such as Westdawn, Homix, Morningstar International Trade and Tequesta; and

• Flows of money from the Guptas’ accounts in Hong Kong to numerous jurisdictions, including the UK and the US.

The web of transactions using HSBC’s network seemed intended to produce a trampoline effect in which funds were bounced through various structures to obscure their origins, with the help of the secrecy offered by tax havens.

According to the leak, two 2014 transactions involving Mkhwebane were flagged — though quite what connection the bank believed they had to the Guptas is not clear.

At the time, Mkhwebane was being transferred from a government posting in China to the department of home affairs in SA.

The funds appeared to have been sent from an HSBC account associated with Mkhwebane to her FNB account in SA. There is no clue in the records what these transactions were for.

In the documents, HSBC seems unclear as to exactly who the money came from, describing the sender as a possible pseudonym for "Busisiwe Joyce Mkhwebane". The transaction dated June 30 2014 wasn’t flagged because of the size — it was for a relatively small amount, HK$40,000 ($5,100) — but rather because of the as yet unexplained potential link to the Guptas.

At this point, there is no indication that Mkhwebane received money directly from the Guptas, or that the source of the funds was in any way illegal.

Asked to explain why it appeared to believe there was a Gupta-Mkhwebane relationship, HSBC was guarded.

"We continue to investigate any potential links to the Guptas or Gupta-related companies. We will review any name that comes to our attention for potential involvement in financial crime and exit those relationships as appropriate," it said, adding that it had "no desire" to do that sort of business. "But it is inherently challenging to uncover illicit finance networks because those who seek to launder money are often extremely sophisticated, hiding behind legitimate companies, layers of front companies, connected parties and individuals that have controlling interests in those companies," it said.