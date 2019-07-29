Busisiwe Mkhwebane considers lodging a complaint against high court judge

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering lodging a complaint against Pretoria High Court judge Sulet Potterill, who ordered that the remedial action against public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan be suspended.

Potterill on Monday ordered that the remedial action in Mkhwebane's report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit be suspended pending a review application lodged by Gordhan.

She found that Gordhan had a prima facie case for an interim interdict and said there was simply no suitable alternative remedy available to him in view of the binding nature of the remedial action.

Mkhwebane, among other things, directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days after her investigation found that Gordhan violated the constitution when he set up the so-called Sars rogue unit, which is alleged to have illegally spied on politicians.

The public protector also directed that the police commissioner to investigate within 60 days the conduct of Gordhan, former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and other officials involved in the Sars unit, for violating the constitution and the National Strategic Intelligence Act, and told National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi to finalise the court case against former the Sars officials.

Mkhwebane said she was disappointed with the judgment and that she was of the view that Potterill had "overreached".