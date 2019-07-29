Court rules in Pravin Gordhan’s favour against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

She found that Gordhan had a prima facie case for an interim interdict and said there was simply no suitable alternative remedy available to him in view of the binding nature of the remedial action.

Monday’s judgment was the latest court setback for the public protector, whose competence is increasingly under sharper scrutiny and comes less than a week after the Constitutional Court found she acted in bad faith and lied during the course of litigation around the Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era bailout of Bankorp.

This is likely to increase calls for her removal from office amid growing perceptions she's using the office to advance factional battles within the ANC, which she has denied.

The public protector directed that the SA Police Service (SAPS) commissioner investigate, within 60 days, the conduct of Gordhan, former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and other officials involved in the Sars unit, for violating the constitution and the National Strategic Intelligence Act, and told National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi to finalise the court case against former Sars officials.

Potterill said the court would be remiss not to comment on the remedial order adding that she had to study the report and the remedial orders to ascertain whether in fact there was irreparable harm to Gordhan.

During arguments last week, Mkhwebane’s counsel, Thabani Masuku, argued that the court granted the interdict, it would be interfering with the legislative and constitutional terrain of institutions tasked with executing the remedial actions in her report.

However, Potterill found that this argument was “askew” and said that it was the public protector “who seeks to interfere with the exercise of statutory powers by directing the president, the speaker, the minister of state security, the NDPP and the commissioner of police how to exercise their powers and perform their functions”.

Mkhwebane also argued that her office would be harmed if the interdict were granted, but the judge said it was Gordhan who would suffer harm.

Potterill said the public protector’s office could continue to fulfil its constitutional duties with the suspension of the remedial orders and that this did not interfere with her duties in other matter.

She also found that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who told Mkhwebane that he would await the outcome of the judicial review before deciding what, if any disciplinary action to take against Gordhan, could not be criticised for taking this decision.

“The president is acting in accordance with the law of the land before he implements any remedial action,” Potterrill said.

The EFF, which joined the application in support of Mkhwebane, on Monday said it would appeal against the judgment. It said it believed that the interdict “essentially shuts down what is a constitutionally created institution”, adding that it would go to the Constitutional Court.

“It is a fight to the end,” the party said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za