back from the brink
How Altron has changed since the Venters
Altron, the technology and manufacturing giant built by Bill Venter, stumbled badly under his heirs. Under new CEO Mteto Nyati the group is now in transition from a family business to one that is professionally managed. Nick Hedley assesses the company’s prospects of re-inventing itself and recapturing the glory days of its formidable, and flexible, founder
04 October 2018 - 05:00
