Altron unit lands UK health service deal

Allied Electronics’ (Altron’s) Bytes UK business has signed a R2.5bn contract with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to install the Windows 10 operating system on all NHS computers.

Altron said it won the five-year contract – worth £150m, or £30m a year – after a "competitive" bidding process.

The deal would boost Altron’s efforts to increase its offshore revenues, Altron CEO Mteto Nyati said.

Bytes UK MD Neil Murphy said the contract would allow the company "to further cement our relationship with the NHS".

"Our role is to ensure that these Microsoft Windows 10 licences are seamlessly deployed and to support the NHS in its goal of revitalising its technology infrastructure."

In addition to rolling out the licences, the agreement included inventory maintenance and the development of a portal designed to record the licensing process, the company said.

The installation of Windows 10 would aid the NHS’s efforts to secure its data.

Altron said that recent cyber threats, including the WannaCry ransomware, had affected the NHS considerably and this commitment put it in a far stronger position.

Altron told Business Day in April that the company wanted to enter new markets in Africa and would prioritise southern and East Africa.

"Our priority regions are southern and East African territories, followed by central and West Africa," said Altron marketing and investor relations executive Zipporah Maubane.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za