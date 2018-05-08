Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SECURING DATA

Altron unit lands UK health service deal

Allied Electronics’ Bytes UK business sign a R2.5bn contract with the UK’s National Health Service

08 May 2018 - 06:07 Nick Hedley
Mteto Nyati. Picture: SOWETAN
Mteto Nyati. Picture: SOWETAN

Allied Electronics’ (Altron’s) Bytes UK business has signed a R2.5bn contract with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to install the Windows 10 operating system on all NHS computers.

Altron said it won the five-year contract – worth £150m, or £30m a year – after a "competitive" bidding process.

The deal would boost Altron’s efforts to increase its offshore revenues, Altron CEO Mteto Nyati said.

Bytes UK MD Neil Murphy said the contract would allow the company "to further cement our relationship with the NHS".

"Our role is to ensure that these Microsoft Windows 10 licences are seamlessly deployed and to support the NHS in its goal of revitalising its technology infrastructure."

In addition to rolling out the licences, the agreement included inventory maintenance and the development of a portal designed to record the licensing process, the company said.

The installation of Windows 10 would aid the NHS’s efforts to secure its data.

Altron said that recent cyber threats, including the WannaCry ransomware, had affected the NHS considerably and this commitment put it in a far stronger position.

Altron told Business Day in April that the company wanted to enter new markets in Africa and would prioritise southern and East Africa.

"Our priority regions are southern and East African territories, followed by central and West Africa," said Altron marketing and investor relations executive Zipporah Maubane.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock picks — Altron and RMI

Nitrogen's Rowan Williams and Sasfin's Nesan Nair talk to Business Day TV about their share selections
Markets
3 days ago

Altron appoints MD for expansion in Africa

The group names Ike Dube as the first to hold its new Africa MD post
Companies
25 days ago

Altron rises 3.2% as HEPS to end-February expected to double

On May 10, the company expects to report headline earnings per share to have increased by up to 102%
Companies
25 days ago

Altron unit lands contract to roll out broadband in Limpopo

Limpopo appoints Altron unit ARH to roll out ‘affordable, secure, open-access broadband network across the province’
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS bank saga takes another turn with the raid on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC replace Nkonki and EY ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bleeding KPMG SA reviews its business model
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
JSE to review trading activity ahead of Dis-Chem ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.