Altron unveils single brand logo

The JSE-listed company, has unveiled a new, single brand identity

10 August 2018 - 11:03 Jeremy Maggs

Altron (Allied Electronics Corp), the JSE-listed company, has unveiled a new, single brand identity. TBWA agency Yellowwood was responsible for strategy, Joe Public is managing creative output and design agency Switch is responsible for a new logo.

Says Zipporah Maubane, group executive for marketing & investor relations: "Through a single brand identity we are removing the complexity [of] engaging with the various businesses in the group."

CEO Mteto Nyati says: "Our new brand brings with it a new culture of how we do business. Part of this is our renewed commitment to being a partner to our customers throughout their digital transformation journeys."

Altron close to selling off set-top box subsidiary

Altron has decided to focus on ICT after an analysis of its operating environment, says CEO Mteto Nyati
7 days ago

Trevor Ndhlovu: Man on a mission
Altron unveils single brand logo
Capitec bucks the downward CX trend
The business of collaboration: Redefining value ...
