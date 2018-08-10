Altron unveils single brand logo

Altron (Allied Electronics Corp), the JSE-listed company, has unveiled a new, single brand identity. TBWA agency Yellowwood was responsible for strategy, Joe Public is managing creative output and design agency Switch is responsible for a new logo.

Says Zipporah Maubane, group executive for marketing & investor relations: "Through a single brand identity we are removing the complexity [of] engaging with the various businesses in the group."

CEO Mteto Nyati says: "Our new brand brings with it a new culture of how we do business. Part of this is our renewed commitment to being a partner to our customers throughout their digital transformation journeys."