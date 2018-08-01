Altron’s Bill Venter retires from the board

Finding investors who have fond memories of Bill Venter and the Altron group of companies he founded is almost as slight as the long-term value created by the electronics and ICT group.

Venter, who founded Altron 53 years ago as a 33-year old telecoms engineer, formally retired on Tuesday as nonexecutive director.

One of the JSE’s top 40 firms in its heyday, managerial missteps under Venter’s heirs, Robbie and Craig, eventually drove Altron, and its one-time listed subsidiary Altech, from the JSE’s blue-chip index before its recent resurrection at the hands of CEO Mteto Nyati.

Nyati was appointed in July 2017 under the aegis of activist and anchor shareholder Value Capital Partners, which bought into Altron in 2016.

"You always judge a firm by the legacy, so how come a ‘great’ company wasn’t able to withstand the test of time?" says veteran investor David Shapiro.

While changes to its listed structure and the delisting and incorporation of Altech in 2013 have muddied comparisons somewhat, Altron has delivered a total return, including dividends reinvested, of just 244% over 20 years, against the all share’s 1,948%, according to Bloomberg data.

In a statement, Altron chairman Mike Leeming said Venter had played a "central role in the development of the South African electronics industry".

But the recent past had been "less flattering", according to Nitrogen Fund Managers portfolio manager Rowan Williams.

Altron was run as a "dynastic type of business", said Williams, where Venter handed over the reins to his two sons: Craig Venter as CEO of Altech, the ICT arm that housed Bytes and vehicle-tracking division Netstar; and Robbie Venter as head of Altron, the holding company. "Where Bill may have been skilled as a businessman, it may not have been hereditary," said Williams.

Allied Electric began life as a manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and transformers. In 1975 Altech listed on the JSE, followed by the 1979 listing of Powertech, the power electronics subsidiary of the then established holding company, Altron.

Williams said under Nyati’s leadership, Altron had reinvented itself into a low capital intensive information and communication technologies company.

"We see the new business as a lot more attractive in terms of the economics: higher return on capital employed with better growth prospects," he said.

Altron’s shares closed 0.71% higher at R15.70.