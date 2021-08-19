Features / Africa Zimbabwe gravediggers can’t keep up with Covid Zimbabwe’s health-care and funeral services have been left staggering by the weight of the Covid third wave. As more succumb to the virus, Harare’s gravediggers are overwhelmed BL PREMIUM

Thomas Rusinga is a gravedigger at Warren Hills cemetery, west of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. He’s hardly had a moment’s rest since the third wave of Covid hit the country last month.

"Every day we are we digging nonstop," he tells the FM...