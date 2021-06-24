Features / Africa An unreached danger: inside Africa’s Covid response A study on African governments’ Covid policy response has thrown up some surprising findings — including that seemingly sparsely populated parts of the map are not nearly as empty as one may think BL PREMIUM

Over the past year, a multinational research team has looked into the policy demands imposed by Covid on African governments and the donor community. In gathering information for the Accountability International report, however, nothing stood out as much as the critical lack of data on which to devise interventions to protect the most vulnerable. It’s a paucity of data that undermines the coherence of Africa’s Covid response.

This is especially so in marginalised and vulnerable population groups such as children; rural and LGBTQI communities; immigrants and refugees; ethnic and religious minorities; the criminalised, such as sex workers and drug users; and people living with albinism, disability or the many co-morbidities that render them more at risk of Covid...