Daily Covid-19 vaccination rate lagging, say health officials
Health minister says he will recommend that the president keep the country at lockdown level 3 as it is still in the grip of the third wave of Covid-19
13 August 2021 - 15:14
Health minister Joe Phaahla has recommended SA remain on alert level three, and will propose that government's coronavirus council and cabinet uphold restrictions.
Phaahla, whom president Cyril Ramaphosa promoted to health minister last week, said it was “no time to lift restrictions” as the country remained in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. His co-operative government and traditional affairs counterpart Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has already extended the national state of disaster to September 15...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now