National / Health Daily Covid-19 vaccination rate lagging, say health officials Health minister says he will recommend that the president keep the country at lockdown level 3 as it is still in the grip of the third wave of Covid-19

Health minister Joe Phaahla has recommended SA remain on alert level three, and will propose that government's coronavirus council and cabinet uphold restrictions.

Phaahla, whom president Cyril Ramaphosa promoted to health minister last week, said it was “no time to lift restrictions” as the country remained in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. His co-operative government and traditional affairs counterpart Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has already extended the national state of disaster to September 15...