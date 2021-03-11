Features / Africa Zimbabwe’s desperate measures In an effort to boost its coffers, Zimbabwe’s government is trying to draw the struggling informal sector into the official tax net BL PREMIUM

Nigel Garanewako’s barbershop in the uptown residential suburb of Eastlea, near the Harare city centre, caters for high rollers seeking a haircut away from the hustle and bustle of the Zimbabwe capital’s business district.

Before the resurgence of Covid-19 in January, when the country was put under a restrictive level 4 lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Garanewako made more than $70 on a good day. Now he makes just less than $20...