The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
Experts list fraud, waste, abuse — and brokers
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
The government has finally set out the rules for “two-pot” retirement reform — its plan to force South Africans to preserve their life savings until they stop working. But the March 1 2024 implementation date looks distinctly overambitious for implementing agents.
The draft legislation, published by the National Treasury on Friday and open for public comments until July 15, proposes that one-third of fund members’ contributions after March 1 2024 be allocated to a “savings” pot from which withdrawals may be made once a year; the balance will go into a “retirement” pot...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Race against time for ‘two-pot’ pensions
The long-awaited ‘two-pot’ retirement system is set to kick in on March 1. It’s welcome news, but will the implementing agents be ready for the change?
The government has finally set out the rules for “two-pot” retirement reform — its plan to force South Africans to preserve their life savings until they stop working. But the March 1 2024 implementation date looks distinctly overambitious for implementing agents.
The draft legislation, published by the National Treasury on Friday and open for public comments until July 15, proposes that one-third of fund members’ contributions after March 1 2024 be allocated to a “savings” pot from which withdrawals may be made once a year; the balance will go into a “retirement” pot...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.