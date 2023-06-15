Features

Race against time for ‘two-pot’ pensions

The long-awaited ‘two-pot’ retirement system is set to kick in on March 1. It’s welcome news, but will the implementing agents be ready for the change?

15 June 2023 - 05:03 Jaco Visser

The government has finally set out the rules for “two-pot” retirement reform — its plan to force South Africans to preserve their life savings until they stop working. But the March 1 2024 implementation date looks distinctly overambitious for implementing agents. 

The draft legislation, published by the National Treasury on Friday and open for public comments until July 15, proposes that one-third of fund members’ contributions after March 1 2024 be allocated to a “savings” pot from which withdrawals may be made once a year; the balance will go into a “retirement” pot...

