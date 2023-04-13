Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Generational wealth has many facets, including the transfer of knowledge, family tradition, intellectual property and even businesses.
As a parent, one of the questions that keeps me awake at night is: how do I set my children up financially, particularly given the global economic environment? According to CNBC, “[baby] boomers have more wealth ‘than any other generation’, but millennials may not inherit as much as they hope”...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to transfer wealth to your children
Consistency, education and time are the key factors that will make an immense difference to your kids’ future financial lives
