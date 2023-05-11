YOUR MONEY: Maxing the tax-free allowance for your kids

It’s been a long time since Pick n Pay was regarded as the leading blue-chip retail group. Its latest results raise fresh doubts about a turnaround plan that never comes to fruition
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
The shortage of vets is serious in some regions of South Africa, partly due to emigration, so placing the profession back on the critical skills list is essential
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
It’s time for another gavel-banging art auction at Strauss & Co. The showstopping ‘Modern & Contemporary Art Auction’ takes place on May 16 and is part of the company’s wider Joburg Auction Week, ...
Question:
I have a question about tax-free investing for children. We have twins turning three this week and are considering putting the maximum amount per child each year into tax-free accounts for them.
I’m in two minds about that as I don’t want them to not have option of investing in a tax free account themselves down the line but I think the benefits are great and they will have a nice lump sum later on. What’s your advice on this and has anyone done this?
- Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
The numbers for investing into a tax-free account for children are staggering. Just one lump sum payment of R36,000 (the current annual maximum) would translate into more than R100,000 of income every year in today’s spending power at age 65.
Doing this until they max out the lifetime contribution of R500,000 would mean their retirement is sorted. This gives them huge freedom during their earning years as they don’t have to spend on retirement.
There is, however, one risk: at age 18 the tax-free account becomes theirs to spend as they wish.
They could draw the money for an education, a car or a huge gap year holiday.
The problem here is that they have then already maxed out the limits so would get no further benefit. However, your children are young and you have 15 years to teach them responsible investing so that they leave the money intact until retirement.
- Your Money team
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOUR MONEY: Maxing the tax-free allowance for your kids
A reader asks whether using the full tax-free allowance for their three-year-old twins is the best way to set them up for later life
Question:
I have a question about tax-free investing for children. We have twins turning three this week and are considering putting the maximum amount per child each year into tax-free accounts for them.
I’m in two minds about that as I don’t want them to not have option of investing in a tax free account themselves down the line but I think the benefits are great and they will have a nice lump sum later on. What’s your advice on this and has anyone done this?
- Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
The numbers for investing into a tax-free account for children are staggering. Just one lump sum payment of R36,000 (the current annual maximum) would translate into more than R100,000 of income every year in today’s spending power at age 65.
Doing this until they max out the lifetime contribution of R500,000 would mean their retirement is sorted. This gives them huge freedom during their earning years as they don’t have to spend on retirement.
There is, however, one risk: at age 18 the tax-free account becomes theirs to spend as they wish.
They could draw the money for an education, a car or a huge gap year holiday.
The problem here is that they have then already maxed out the limits so would get no further benefit. However, your children are young and you have 15 years to teach them responsible investing so that they leave the money intact until retirement.
- Your Money team
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
YOUR MONEY: Can I avoid tax backlash on retirement lump sums?
YOUR MONEY: About to retire? Think carefully about all those annuities
YOUR MONEY: Working from home — what can I claim back in tax?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.