Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

YOUR MONEY: Maxing the tax-free allowance for your kids

A reader asks whether using the full tax-free allowance for their three-year-old twins is the best way to set them up for later life

11 May 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/ tverdohlib
Picture: 123RF/ tverdohlib

Question:

I have a question about tax-free investing for children. We have twins turning three this week and are considering putting the maximum amount per child each year into tax-free accounts for them.

I’m in two minds about that as I don’t want them to not have  option of investing in a tax free account themselves down the line but I think the benefits are great and they will have a nice lump sum later on. What’s your advice on this and has anyone done this?

- Fat Wallet Facebook community member

Answer:

The numbers for investing into a tax-free account for children are staggering. Just one lump sum payment of R36,000 (the current annual maximum) would translate into more than R100,000 of income every year in today’s spending power at age 65.

Doing this until they max out the lifetime contribution of R500,000 would mean their retirement is sorted. This gives them huge freedom during their earning years as they don’t have to spend on retirement.

There is, however, one risk: at age 18 the tax-free account becomes theirs to spend as they wish.

They could draw the money for an education, a car or a huge gap year holiday.

The problem here is that they have then already maxed out the limits so would get no further benefit. However, your children are young and you have 15 years to teach them responsible investing so that they leave the money intact until retirement.

- Your Money team 

We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

YOUR MONEY: Can I avoid tax backlash on retirement lump sums?

A reader asks if he can make cash withdrawals from two separate funds without owing money to Sars
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: About to retire? Think carefully about all those annuities

A reader asks whether he should pool his preservation and pension fund money to buy annuities for himself and his wife
Money & Investing
1 month ago

YOUR MONEY: Working from home — what can I claim back in tax?

Sars takes a jaundiced view of claims for home office deductions
Money & Investing
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why scepticism rules over Pick n Pay
Money & Investing
2.
Gold Fields is on a roll
Money & Investing
3.
Why Warren Buffett’s jamboree matters
Money & Investing
4.
Can Redefine win over the doubters?
Money & Investing
5.
BACKSTORY: Greg Maslov of Sapro
Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.