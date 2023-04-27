SIMON BROWN: When to buy the farm

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Recently a reader called me to explain their unique approach to retirement. Rather than the usual buying of an annuity or managing of a stock portfolio for income, they’d bought a farm in the Eastern Cape.
I know — a farm? Sounds crazy, but after hearing the person out it seems ideal to me. The thing is, it’s not a giant farm, they keep it simple and need fairly limited income to live on as they have a house on the farm, drive an old bakkie, grow vegetables and can eat the livestock. It also helps, I suspect, in providing something to do, as many retirees grapple with having no job or structure to their day.
Listening to them explain the details I got to thinking about investing and being a passive investor. Not in the sense of having an exchange traded fund, which is the pinnacle of passive investment, but having other forms of passive income, especially when we retire.
Up first is the buy-to-let notion of income. It is often considered passive in that the money just flows and you collect the profits. But it’s not. You need to find and manage tenants, answer midnight calls about a broken geyser and make sure said geyser gets repaired in double-quick time.
A friend who built up a buy-to-let portfolio said his immediate goal had been to get to a critical mass of units so that he could directly employ a handy person for repairs and an agent for finding tenants and collecting rentals. His goal was forty units, which he did ultimately achieve.
This was his retirement plan and has worked a treat. But not everyone will have the financial clout to get there.
So what are other options and the process?
Consider something like a successful coffee shop and bakery, a collection of flats or a boutique hotel. Importantly, it should be something that is not technical (as you need to understand the business) nor cyclical (as you can’t afford the down periods).
You could use your lump sum retirement income to fund the purchase, and you may need some debt as well, but this could be managed from profits and retirement annuity income.
Remember, we can cash in our regulation 28 products at age 55. Depending on your circumstances you could do this and buy the business, but carry on working. Then, in a decade or so, the debt will be gone and you will be ready for retirement.
The risks are mostly the obvious ones. For a start, management. You would need a quality manager if you’re to be properly retired and they would also need to be paid, reducing your potential income.
Location is also important. It would need to be in the place you want to retire to. Having a successful coffee shop and bakery in Joburg is not ideal if you want to retire to Jeffreys Bay.
This is not for everybody, but it does add a different angle to retirement which I, for one, had never really considered. The age-old rule is to sell a business when retiring. But owning a business pays an income and may leave a better legacy for your heirs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: When to buy the farm
There’s more than one way to set yourself up to earn income in your retirement — but it will take some lateral thinking
