YOUR MONEY: Confusion over two-pot plan

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
Dear Editor
In your article “Will Treasury’s New ‘Two-pot’ Plan Save SA Pensioners?” dated August 4 2022, Jaco Visser writes: “It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before.” But the Government Employees Pension Fund informed employees at the department of correctional services that this information is not accurate. This is a bit confusing.
Thembinkosi Jethro Nokai
The Treasury’s response:
The amendments enable South Africans to save for non-retirement purposes (for example, emergencies) via their retirement funds, while preserving more of their savings for retirement. These amendments aim to encourage members to preserve their retirement savings by making it more flexible to accommodate unforeseen pressures that members face during the span of their working life.
It makes it possible for workers to not have to resign from their employment merely to access their retirement funds and would have assisted members during a crisis like the Covid pandemic, when many employees faced reduced salaries or were not paid at all.
The process for enacting any amendments following publication involves taking public comments. After receipt of written comments, the Treasury normally engages with stakeholders through public workshops to discuss the written comments on the draft bill.
The standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance in parliament are expected to make a similar call for public comment and convene public hearings on the 2022 draft bills before their formal introduction.
Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER LETTER OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: Confusion over two-pot plan
The National Treasury is moving ahead with a ‘two-pot’ system to allow for easier access to employee pension funds, but this will take some time to get off the ground
Dear Editor
In your article “Will Treasury’s New ‘Two-pot’ Plan Save SA Pensioners?” dated August 4 2022, Jaco Visser writes: “It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before.” But the Government Employees Pension Fund informed employees at the department of correctional services that this information is not accurate. This is a bit confusing.
Thembinkosi Jethro Nokai
The Treasury’s response:
The amendments enable South Africans to save for non-retirement purposes (for example, emergencies) via their retirement funds, while preserving more of their savings for retirement. These amendments aim to encourage members to preserve their retirement savings by making it more flexible to accommodate unforeseen pressures that members face during the span of their working life.
It makes it possible for workers to not have to resign from their employment merely to access their retirement funds and would have assisted members during a crisis like the Covid pandemic, when many employees faced reduced salaries or were not paid at all.
The process for enacting any amendments following publication involves taking public comments. After receipt of written comments, the Treasury normally engages with stakeholders through public workshops to discuss the written comments on the draft bill.
The standing committee on finance and the select committee on finance in parliament are expected to make a similar call for public comment and convene public hearings on the 2022 draft bills before their formal introduction.
Send us your questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Will Treasury’s new ‘two-pot’ plan save SA pensioners?
ISAAH MHLANGA: Keeping pot full for workers before and after retirement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.