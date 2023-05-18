The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
If you haven’t already done so, is it time to externalise your savings? Or is it too late to panic? We asked three top portfolio managers what they would do with R5m now
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
On May 19, 1983 Hélène Passtoors, a Belgian linguistics lecturer employed at the University of Maputo, drove a cream Colt Galant from Swaziland to Mamelodi. Passtoors was a close friend of Joe Slovo and a member of his MK special operations unit. Though she knew the car had been “primed with explosives”, (40kg-50kg) by her MK superiors Aboobaker Ismail and John Mnisi, according to the minutes of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC), “she did not know the target at which it would be used”.
The next day, ANC members Freddie Shongwe and Ezekial Maseko were seen working under the bonnet of the Galant with an angle grinder (presumably to remove the engine number). Soon after 3pm they left Mamelodi — Maseko in his combi and Shongwe in the Galant — and drove to Pretoria. Shongwe parked in Church Street, outside the South African Defence Force directorate of military intelligence and across the road from the Nedbank building, which housed the headquarters of the South African ...
ANNIVERSARY OF PRETORIA BOMB
Taking the war to white areas
Forty years ago this week, an ANC car bomb exploded outside the headquarters of the South African Air Force in Pretoria, killing 21 people. MK’s deadliest attack marked the moment the ANC brought the struggle close to home
