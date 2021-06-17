Features Louis Luyt: SA’s morally bankrupt hollow man Louis Luyt - who would have celebrated his birthday this week - epitomised the morally bankrupt hollow man that's been pulling the wool over South Africans' eyes throughout our history BL PREMIUM

It’s tempting to think that former US president Donald Trump is a uniquely American phenomenon. But, in SA, we are far from short of these figures. Former president Jacob Zuma and the late mining magnate Brett Kebble, for example, share some similarities with "The Donald". However, for an almost separated-at-birth similarity, fertiliser baron Louis Luyt fits the mould not only in attitude and appearance, but all the way down to his political aspirations.

Luyt is often remembered as that "rugby legend", or simply as the beefy fellow who was the president of the SA Rugby Football Union (Sarfu) at the time of our greatest hour: when Nelson Mandela handed the Webb Ellis Cup to Springbok captain Francois Pienaar in 1995, after SA beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final...