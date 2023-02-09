Features

Inside the ANC’s long history of corruption

Back in 1915, Robert Grendon exposed corruption in the ANC, when it was called the South African Native National Congress. Current fault lines in the party are eerily similar

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Matthew Blackman

Robert Grendon, the son of a Herero princess and an Irish trader, was many things: a cricketer, a scholar of Latin, a poet, a journalist, a botanist, a soldier, a printer and a teacher. He was also, perhaps, the first person to stand up and expose corruption in the ANC — all the way back in 1915, when the party was still the South African Native National Congress (SANNC).

After penning several articles on misappropriated funds in the organisation, Grendon was, predictably, relieved of his duties as editor of the ANC’s first newspaper, Abantu-Batho. ..

