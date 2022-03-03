The history of constitutions in SA
What have constitutions done for South Africans in our history? Through what progressive activism have they given civil rights — and what political sleight of hand has taken them away?
03 March 2022 - 05:00
How is it possible, given SA’s much-lauded constitution, that there is still a "sea of poverty" around us? It’s a question tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu posed in a controversial opinion article early this year. Some would argue it’s a question she had every right to ask. After all, it’s just over 25 years since Nelson Mandela signed the constitution into law; why have many of the socioeconomic rights enshrined in that document failed to materialise?
Of course, it’s a question that is probably better directed at, say, someone who has spent 18-odd years in cabinet, 11 as the minister for housing. At someone like Sisulu, in other words...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now