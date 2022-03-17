Features The will of the people? It’s 30 years since white South Africans turned out to vote in a referendum that confirmed SA on its new course. It was by no means the first such milestone event

Thirty years ago, on March 17 1992, nearly 2-million white South Africans decided in a landmark referendum to bring an end to apartheid. It was a watershed moment, sending a clear message that white SA had finally acknowledged the game was up.

But as we discovered while researching Spoilt Ballots, our book on the history of democracy in SA, the 1992 referendum was by no means the only time white South(ern) Africans had answered a yes/no question that would alter the fate of the region...