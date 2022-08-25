SA women’s early liberator

The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
In the 1920s, shortly after she became one of the first women in SA to be admitted as an advocate, Bertha Solomon stumbled upon her true calling in life.
A mother of three young children had come to see Solomon for legal advice. The client’s husband was an alcoholic who’d been sent to a government “work colony” for three years (white men were typically sent away for “idleness” and/or “drunkenness”). While he was away, his wife had saved enough money to set up a flourishing café. On his return, he claimed to be a changed man, and offered to help his wife run the business. ..
As Women’s Month wraps up, it’s worth remembering Bertha Solomon. One of SA’s first female advocates, she fought tirelessly for women’s rights — particularly the rights of women married in community of property. It took her 27 years, but in 1953 she finally succeeded in getting the Matrimonial Affairs Act through parliament
