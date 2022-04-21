Features SA’s tale of two flags A flag is so much more than a colourful piece of cloth. How did the old oranje-wit-en-blou go from ‘reviled by Afrikaners’ to a symbol of apartheid in just 20 years? And why does our current flag still unite South Africans even as they despair at the state of the country?

When you think about it, the “new” SA flag — officially unveiled 28 years ago this week — is something of a miracle worker. How else could it be that the same guy who will take any chance to denigrate the “cANCerous” government, is happy to pull on a pair of socks, a Lycra cycling suit or even a speedo emblazoned with its red, green, blue and gold stripes?

That flag has somehow come to represent that most elusive of things: a united SA. It’s a remarkable feat for something that was designed in just one week...