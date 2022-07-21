Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
Victories will help avoid a potential stumbling block in qualifying for next year’s World Cup
There a was a telling moment, on July 6, when Dame Diana Johnson reduced her namesake, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (no relation), to a stuttering mess with the words: “Could you just confirm?”
“I would appreciate a yes or a no. Did you meet former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev without officials when you were foreign secretary on April 28 2018?” the Labour MP asked the British prime minister, as he sat before the parliamentary liaison committee on what would be the eve of his resignation...
SA history: The lies of the land
While untruths and politics are often considered synonymous, lying outright to the institution of parliament is generally thought to be beyond the pale. Outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson recently tripped up on his lies. But SA itself is no slouch in the ‘alternative truth’ stakes
