SA history: The lies of the land

While untruths and politics are often considered synonymous, lying outright to the institution of parliament is generally thought to be beyond the pale. Outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson recently tripped up on his lies. But SA itself is no slouch in the ‘alternative truth’ stakes

21 July 2022 - 05:00 Matthew Blackman

There a was a telling moment, on July 6, when Dame Diana Johnson reduced her namesake, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (no relation), to a stuttering mess with the words: “Could you just confirm?” 

“I would appreciate a yes or a no. Did you meet former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev without officials when you were foreign secretary on April 28 2018?” the Labour MP asked the British prime minister, as he sat before the parliamentary liaison committee on what would be the eve of his resignation...

