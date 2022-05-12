News & Fox TikTok’s boon for books Readers appear to prefer turning pages to switching on screens, say sellers of the hard copies

As SA unfurls from the enforced hibernation of lockdown, the public is gradually ticking off milestones on the journey to normalcy. There was the first hug, the first walk on the beach and the first meal in a restaurant. For many, another milestone is approaching: the return of the Franschhoek Literary Festival.

From Friday to Sunday, May 13-15, 120 authors — local and international — will converge on the historic winelands town to discuss and dissect this year’s literary offerings. Many festivals have not returned following the pandemic, so the prospect of clinking wine glasses and cordial debate on character development will have bibliophiles salivating...