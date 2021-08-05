News & Fox / Digital Video: the rising pandemic star YouTube has a highly engaged audience, with more than 1-billion hours of content consumed daily, says the company’s blog

The pandemic has changed our behaviour patterns from the way we shop, pay, work, meet, and how we watch videos, an activity that has skyrocketed in lockdown. People have depended on technology to stay connected, including catching up on news and using social media.Early in the pandemic the World Health Organisation suggested that people "find opportunities to amplify positive and hopeful stories" as a way to protect their mental health.It was no surprise, then, that by January 2021 there were more than 25-million South Africans actively using social media, an increase of 14% between 2020 and 2021. This is according to We Are Social and Hootsuite’s Digital 2021: SA report.Among the most visited websites in SA last year were YouTube at 101-million visits, Facebook 75.9-million, Instagram 17.2-million and Twitter 11.4-million.Online content activities indicate that 98.4% of internet users between 16 and 64 watch videos online, while 47.2% watch vlogs and 76.3% stream music.Tumi Rabanye...