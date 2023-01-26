What they said about Eskom

The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
Rotating power cuts were introduced in 2007 by Eskom, which coined the euphemism “load-shedding” that has become part of the South African vernacular. Since then a lot of people, from ordinary citizens to the head of state, have had a lot to say. Here is a collection of what some said ...
Before load-shedding
“They think it heats better than electricity” — Silos Zimu, an Eskom executive in charge of the electrification of Soweto, in an interview with The New York Times in August 1997, on his parents’ refusal to abandon coal.
In traffic
“During load-shedding, it is possible that hijackers and smash-and-grab criminals might see an opportunity for themselves. Be attentive and raise your levels of awareness.” — The road safety organisation Arrive Alive.
Some critics
“We are running a spaza shop here.” — Energy expert Ted Blom to eNCA, December 2022.
“Eskom, too, should be put into voluntary business rescue, politicians have proved their inability to grasp the severity of the problem facing our nation. Shame!” — Economist Iraj Abedian in a 2019 Tweet, following the collapse of state-owned South African Airways.
Those in charge
“The last option is to load-shed.” — The late Jabu Mabuza, chair of Eskom, March 2019.
“When people ask why isn’t Eskom turning around, it’s because the CEO is spending his Sundays trying to find locomotives.” — Departing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter in an interview with The Economist in July 2022. He recalled a Sunday last year that was interrupted by a phone call telling him that locomotives carrying coal to a power station had stopped running because thieves had stolen the overhead cables.
“Three times every day before lunch.” — De Ruyter keeps a sense of humour in The Economist interview after being asked if he ever considered resigning. He has since resigned after being accused of treason by energy minister Gwede Mantashe, and an attempt to poison him with cyanide in his coffee.
Godongwana’s solution
“I don’t think Eskom has a diesel problem, I think Eskom has a management problem.” — Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, January 16, 2023.
“Eventually in the next 12-18 months we will be able to say load-shedding is a thing of the past. That is the target.” — Godongwana, speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 2023.
Gwede’s revolting view
“Eskom has 48,000MW connected but at best it gives us 26,000MW and that’s where the gap is. If Eskom can attend to that, I think it’s an issue that can be addressed sooner ... you can attend to everything else, but if you don’t attend to that, society is not going to be happy. When I discussed this with my colleagues this morning, I said any other government could be overthrown as a result of load-shedding ... so Eskom, by not attending to load-shedding, is actively agitating for the overthrow of the state.” — Energy minister Gwede Mantashe, December 2022.
“I always accuse some of the people of always looking for a bantu to blame, the bantu to blame and criticise.” — Mantashe in an interview with News24, January 2023. He was responding to a question on whether he had advocated for the R131bn in foreign aid that should be used to upgrade the grid, which had been Eskom’s proposal from the start.
“The responsibility of the minister of energy is not to connect megawatts to the grid. I am stating that as a fact.” — Mantashe in the News24 interview.
“I can tell you now, if this thing persists, [if it can’t] be addressed ... it is going to be a major factor in the 2024 elections. And I know that many of the supporters of some opposition parties wish that it persists because it will give them power.” — Mantashe in the News24 interview.
The optimists
“In another 18 months to two years, you will forget the challenges that we had with relation to power and energy and Eskom ever happened.” — Cyril Ramaphosa, September 2015, when he was deputy president. He had been tasked by the cabinet in 2014 to turn state-owned enterprises (SOEs) around and was reporting on his progress to the National Council of Provinces.
“I say to all of us, the energy crisis will pass.” — President Ramaphosa at a Human Rights Day commemoration in March 2019.
“We have a number of brilliant minds on our board that will look at all means possible to ease the pain.” —Eskom chair Mpho Makwana this week.
“As you’ll see from the outlook, that possibility [of load-shedding] is receding, which is comforting and is positive.” — Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter this week.
“Through collective action, we will much sooner reach the point where we have enough power to end load-shedding altogether.” — Ramaphosa this week.
NATIONAL TALKING POINT
What they said about Eskom
It’s been 15 years since South African lives were first disrupted by Eskom’s power cuts
Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding
Load-shedding can’t be ended overnight, Ramaphosa says
Unions gird for job cut threat as load-shedding cripples the economy
