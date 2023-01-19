An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
Upcountry visitors to Cape Town over the holiday season may have wondered why the city has less load-shedding than they’re used to.
If they arrived on the N2, they would have driven past the answer to their question: the Steenbras pumped storage hydroelectric system’s four turbines in the mountains above Gordon’s Bay can deliver up to 180MW of electricity to the city grid, enabling load-shedding to be reduced by one or two stages...
power generation
So long, Eskom
As the power utility fails, Alan Winde’s energy adviser Alwie Lester believes the Western Cape could produce an excess of self-generated electricity in 10 years
