So long, Eskom

As the power utility fails, Alan Winde’s energy adviser Alwie Lester believes the Western Cape could produce an excess of self-generated electricity in 10 years

19 January 2023 - 05:00 Dave Chambers

Upcountry visitors to Cape Town over the holiday season may have wondered why the city has less load-shedding than they’re used to.

If they arrived on the N2, they would have driven past the answer to their question: the Steenbras pumped storage hydroelectric system’s four turbines in the mountains above Gordon’s Bay can deliver up to 180MW of electricity to the city grid, enabling load-shedding to be reduced by one or two stages...

